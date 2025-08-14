Bursting with pride, exultant teachers at Hampshire schools have celebrated years of hardwork as students reach new heights with today’s A Level results.

Thousands of envelopes containing the A Level results of diligent and hardworking students have been given out this morning (August 14), with multiple schools overjoyed at the outcomes.

Students from City of Portsmouth College collected their A Level results this morning. Pictured is: Evie Adams, Maisie Jordan, Anisha Begum and Rosie Gillham. Picture: Matthew Clark | Matthew Clark

The City of Portsmouth College has climbed to a new level with an overall pass rate of 96 per cent marking “the continuing upward trajectory since the merger of Portsmouth and Highbury Colleges.”

A total of 50 academic and vocational courses across the college saw 100 per cent pass rates, and so far, 334 students have been accepted into their first-choice universities, including 41 Russell Group places.

Matt Phelps, deputy CEO and deputy principal, said: “The results speak volumes for our wonderful students and talented lecturers. These results represent a continuing upward trajectory since the merger of Portsmouth and Highbury Colleges in 2021 and are another important step on the college’s journey to excellence.

“The results also demonstrate our continued commitment to unlocking the potential of young people in Portsmouth through the delivery of an aspirational and high-quality curriculum”.

One City of Portsmouth College student, Damien Dean, threw himself into his studies after moving to the UK from Bangladesh. With four A grades, Damien will be moving to London in September to study pharmacy at UCL.

He said: “Learning here. It's so different to Bangladesh. You need to be self-driven – all the support is here, but it's so important to push yourself. I'm very happy.”

Over in Hilsea, UTC Portsmouth is jumping with joy after securing ‘another high run of outcomes’ with a 20 per cent increase in students achieving AAB or higher. T Level students have also flourished at the school with 100 per cent achieving a merit or distinction.

James Doherty, principal at UTC Portsmouth, said: “UTC Portsmouth celebrates another high run of results for 2025.

“This was also our very first full set of T Level results – to have 100 per cent of our students achieve a Merit or above is an incredible achievement. Well done all.”

King’s Academy Bay House has also witnessed a morning of elation with the entire cohort celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate.

Molly Tuck, who is off to the University of Sheffield to study economics, said she ‘didn’t expect this at all’ after seeing a ‘massive jump in grades’ when she opened her envelope this morning.

The teen secured an A* in history and As in economics and politics - she said: “I thought I would get a C in history. It’s a massive jump in grades from my mock exam.

A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: (Left to right) Ailsa Robb with three B grades and Molly Tuck 18 celebrates getting A*,A, A Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com | Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

“Bay House has been amazing. I couldn’t recommend it more to anyone. You are well looked after here. There is a lot of student support which makes a big difference because A-Levels are so difficult.”

Christopher Willis, headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students. These results, combined with our good Ofsted rating in all areas in January, again highlight the continuous improvement and commitment to excellence across our school community.

“We celebrate our students for their dedication to their post-16 studies and wish them all the best in their next steps.”

For Alex, a Portsmouth Grammar student, today has been a long time coming after spending the past two years going through the application process to study at Harvard.

The 18-year-old, who has secured three A* grades, will be embarking on his American adventure next week where he is due to start lessons on August 20.

“Initially my visa application had to be on hold too as I’m an international pupil going to Harvard, but it was eventually approved. I’m really looking forward to heading off, it’s quite a quick turnaround with travelling there next week.”

Portsmouth Grammar School student, Alex, is moving to America to study at Harvard. | Portsmouth Grammar School

The Portsmouth Grammar School is celebrating the highest percentage of A*- C grades ever awarded, including the years when grades were adjusted due to Covid-19.

David Wickes, headteacher at The Portsmouth Grammar School, said: “Our pupils rightly deserve to be incredibly proud of their achievements, these are an impressive set of results.

“This year group has contributed massively to the school community - To have seen them flourish as young men and women over the last two years, then achieve these results, is testament to their academic strength and their commitment to making the most of the opportunities they have had.”

The staff force at Portsmouth High School have also expressed their ‘incredible’ pride amid ‘exceptional A Level results’. Headteacher, Sarah Parker, said the student’s achievements “reflect not only their academic dedication but also their commitment to the wider life of the school.”

The school saw a 100 per cent pass rate with 50 per cent of the grades being A*-A.

One student, Abbie Pearce, dislocated her knee right before starting her course. Despite needing ongoing treatment, Abbie passed her exams with flying colours, securing her spot at the University of Birmingham to study business management.

Katie Wood, head of sixth form, said: “It was a joy to celebrate another exceptional cohort at PHS this morning.

“Our students have shown remarkable resilience, focus, and optimism throughout their A Level journey. Their pragmatic and diligent approach to learning, paired with their trademark positivity, has truly set them apart.”