A Portsmouth junior school, which has maintained its good Ofsted rating, offers ‘joyful and harmonious’ playtimes and an ambitious curriculum.

Court Lane Junior School in Hilary Avenue, Cosham has been described as a ‘caring, supportive and nurturing’ school that offers high quality support. The recent Ofsted inspection took place on June 11 and 12 and it found that pupils are well prepared for secondary school through carefully considered lessons and assemblies.

The report said: “Reading is at the heart of this thriving school. Staff expertise has been prioritised, ensuring that pupils who struggle receive effective help. The school gives pupils the support they need with phonics. Pupils practise consistent strategies using precisely matched books. They enjoy ‘Find a book Friday’, and pupils choose new books every week from the impressive school library.

“Teachers have secure subject knowledge. They check for misconceptions and adapt lessons to revisit key content, helping pupils to remember their learning over time. Pupils achieve in line with the national average in English and Mathematics, and disadvantaged pupils achieve well.”

The inspection outlined that the behave is positive around the school and there is rarely disruption during lesson time. When pupils need additional help, staff members are always on hand to give them some extra support and mental health is taken seriously. The school takes swift action to address any concerns surrounding bullying and leaders take this ‘seriously.’

A spokesperson for Court Lane Junior School said: “We are pleased that our inspector was able to see how hard we all work together to create a school where ‘well-being is valued highly across the whole school community. As a result, pupils are flourishing in this forward-thinking and inclusive school.’ We are dedicated to nurturing the whole child, with ‘expert help’ and this was seen in our ‘compassionate’ relationships and the way that pupils are ‘friendly and welcoming’. The children were especially proud that the inspector could see how much they love reading.”

The inspection also found that ‘pupils’ spiritual development is enriched through religious education and links with the church.’ Students of all faiths feel valued and respected within the school and ‘moral development is enhanced’ through charitable activities including work with food banks and charities. The safeguarding meaures are effective at the junior school.

