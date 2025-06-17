Delight as Binsteed Childcare Service secures extension until Christmas amid closure fears
At the end of February of this year Binsteed Childcare Service, which has been providing childcare since 2002, was given six months notice to vacate its current home at the Binsteed Community Centre.
The council said this was due to the property’s deteriorating condition which would cost approximately £2.3million to bring the site up to the ‘acceptable standard’.
The childcare services, which were founded by Sue Jupp, started tirelessly searching for a new site to operate from but with the deadline quickly looming, the service was at risk of permanent closure - leaving a number of parents possibly without childcare.
The council has now confirmed that it has granted Binsteed Childcare an extension until December to find a vacant property suitable for its needs.
Sue said: “I am delighted to confirm that our request for an extension of our lease has been granted, we requested an extension to allow us another three months to hopefully re-locate to a new venue.”
Parents and members of the community rallied together in a bid to save the service after hearing about its possible closure and an online petition, which was established in April, has received over 600 signatures. A paper petition was also set up by campaigners gathering another 1,000 signatures.
A spokesperson for the Portsmouth City Council said: “We understand the nursery is important to the local community. To give them more time to find a new home, officers have carefully assessed the building and by carrying out some electrical safety work and adding additional scaffolding to prop up the structure, we can offer the opportunity for them to stay until Christmas this year.
"This is a difficult situation for everyone involved. As a council, we must balance the need for childcare places with the safety of those using our buildings, while also ensuring we spend public money responsibly.
“Unfortunately, the £2.3 million required to bring this building up to a permanently acceptable standard is not affordable when council budgets are so stretched.
“We will continue to assist the nursery where we can, to help them find a new home for the long term."
The council also previously said the centre would be demolished as a result of its condition and ‘stretched’ budgets.