A childcare service has been saved from imminent closure with an extension until December after it was told to vacate a community centre earlier this year.

The council said this was due to the property’s deteriorating condition which would cost approximately £2.3million to bring the site up to the ‘acceptable standard’.

Binsteed Childcare Service is at risk of closure after being given an eviction notice from the council. | Google

The childcare services, which were founded by Sue Jupp, started tirelessly searching for a new site to operate from but with the deadline quickly looming, the service was at risk of permanent closure - leaving a number of parents possibly without childcare.

Sue said: “I am delighted to confirm that our request for an extension of our lease has been granted, we requested an extension to allow us another three months to hopefully re-locate to a new venue.”

A spokesperson for the Portsmouth City Council said: “We understand the nursery is important to the local community. To give them more time to find a new home, officers have carefully assessed the building and by carrying out some electrical safety work and adding additional scaffolding to prop up the structure, we can offer the opportunity for them to stay until Christmas this year.

"This is a difficult situation for everyone involved. As a council, we must balance the need for childcare places with the safety of those using our buildings, while also ensuring we spend public money responsibly.

“Unfortunately, the £2.3 million required to bring this building up to a permanently acceptable standard is not affordable when council budgets are so stretched.

“We will continue to assist the nursery where we can, to help them find a new home for the long term."