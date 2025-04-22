Distinctive City of Portsmouth College ten storey tower renamed following multi-million pound investment
The distinctive ten storey tower, which was built in 1970 as part of a major extension, will now be known as the ‘Ayrton Tower’ as it pays tribute to Hertha Ayrton.
The tower was previously part of the Highbury College campus up until 2021 when the college merged with Portsmouth College to form the new City of Portsmouth College which now has four campuses operating across Portsmouth.
The building, which was once grey, blue and green, has undergone major refurbishment works and investments worth £4.84m over the past two years - and to celebrate the new look the college urged locals to choose the greatest person ever to come from Portsmouth.
The shortlist included author Charles Dickens, engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, classical musician Freda Swain and footballer Mason Mount - But it was the electrical engineer, mathematician, physicist, inventor and suffragette Hertha Ayrton, who took top spot.
Katy Quinn, principal and CEO, said: “Hertha Ayrton was a fantastic embodiment of our core beliefs at City of Portsmouth College, where we help everyone to find their brilliance,” said Principal and CEO Katy Quinn.
“We’re absolutely delighted that her name will forever be associated with our tower, standing so tall and proud on the Portsmouth skyline.
“It’s particularly fitting as we continue to make significant investments in the tower to create state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces for future generations.”
Born in Portsea in 1854, Phoebe Sarah Marks, or Hertha Ayrton, was a pioneering woman, fiercely determined not to let the gender discriminations of the Victorian era stand in her way.
Ayrton Tower is also due to benefit from a further £2m investment over the next 12 months which will welcome a brand new simulated hospital ward for health and social care students, and a simulated nursery for childcare students.
Specialist business and board room spaces for finance and business students, new classroom furniture and specialist equipment will also be part of the multi-million pound investment.
The tower, which is also home to Honeypot Nursery, is a mixed used building comprising of a nursery, education facilities and student accommodation.
