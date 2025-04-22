Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The distinctive City of Portsmouth College tower is officially being renamed following a city-wide vote and ahead of a huge £2million investment.

The distinctive ten storey tower, which was built in 1970 as part of a major extension, will now be known as the ‘Ayrton Tower’ as it pays tribute to Hertha Ayrton.

The iconic tower, which is part of the Highbury Campus, has been renamed. | City of Portsmouth College

The building, which was once grey, blue and green, has undergone major refurbishment works and investments worth £4.84m over the past two years - and to celebrate the new look the college urged locals to choose the greatest person ever to come from Portsmouth.

The shortlist included author Charles Dickens, engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, classical musician Freda Swain and footballer Mason Mount - But it was the electrical engineer, mathematician, physicist, inventor and suffragette Hertha Ayrton, who took top spot.

Katy Quinn, principal and CEO, said: “Hertha Ayrton was a fantastic embodiment of our core beliefs at City of Portsmouth College, where we help everyone to find their brilliance,” said Principal and CEO Katy Quinn.

Pictured: The iconic Highbury campus back in 2015. | Google

“It’s particularly fitting as we continue to make significant investments in the tower to create state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces for future generations.”

Ayrton Tower is also due to benefit from a further £2m investment over the next 12 months which will welcome a brand new simulated hospital ward for health and social care students, and a simulated nursery for childcare students.

Specialist business and board room spaces for finance and business students, new classroom furniture and specialist equipment will also be part of the multi-million pound investment.

