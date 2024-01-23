Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association celebrate "hugely significant" school census announcement
A Portsmouth charity is celebrating after their campaign to add Down syndrome to the school census has come to fruition.
Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association have heralded the news that Down syndrome will be included in the school census from January 2024. The move will enable pupils with Down syndrome to have more effective support, as prior to this announcement the number and location of pupils were unknown.
Rachael and Ken Ross, the Chair and Vice-Chair of Portsmouth DSA, have been campaigning for the change as part of their work on the Down Syndrome Act 2022, which aims to raise the understanding and awareness of their specific needs. They co-authored the first draft of the bill which was championed by Sir Liam Fox MP and are currently working with the government to provide guidance on the Act. As part of the process they requested for Down syndrome to be added to the school census which was approved.
Rachael Ross, Chair of Portsmouth DSA, said: “This is a hugely significant development. The school census data will provide a firm foundation on which to build more effective support for students with Down syndrome in schools. For the first time, the number of pupils with Down syndrome, their location and educational setting will be known. This will ensure more effective planning and evaluation for targeted provision, more effective dissemination of DS specific guidelines and provision, and very importantly, more accountability. It also sends a really positive message to the Down syndrome community.”
Ken Ross Vice-chair said, “We feel very privileged to have been part of this ground-breaking process as part of the national Down Syndrome Policy Group. The education minister Gillian Keegan, and the Down Syndrome Act sponsor Sir Liam Fox have been unwavering in their commitment to ensure that the correct building blocks have been put in place which will enable people with Down syndrome to be more meaning fully included in all aspects of life.”
The news is part of a wider announcement by the Department for Education regarding additional funding support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Portsmouth City Council are included in the scheme which features short break programme's for children with SEND and also aims to bolster the transition period from education to employment.