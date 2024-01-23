Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ross family campaigned at Westminster for the Down Syndrome Act 2022 with members of parliament Gillian Keegan and Sir Liam Fox.Pictured left to right: Ken Ross, Gillian Keegan, Liam Fox, Fionn Crombie Angus, Max Ross, Rachael Ross

Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association have heralded the news that Down syndrome will be included in the school census from January 2024. The move will enable pupils with Down syndrome to have more effective support, as prior to this announcement the number and location of pupils were unknown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael and Ken Ross, the Chair and Vice-Chair of Portsmouth DSA, have been campaigning for the change as part of their work on the Down Syndrome Act 2022, which aims to raise the understanding and awareness of their specific needs. They co-authored the first draft of the bill which was championed by Sir Liam Fox MP and are currently working with the government to provide guidance on the Act. As part of the process they requested for Down syndrome to be added to the school census which was approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Ross, Chair of Portsmouth DSA, said: “This is a hugely significant development. The school census data will provide a firm foundation on which to build more effective support for students with Down syndrome in schools. For the first time, the number of pupils with Down syndrome, their location and educational setting will be known. This will ensure more effective planning and evaluation for targeted provision, more effective dissemination of DS specific guidelines and provision, and very importantly, more accountability. It also sends a really positive message to the Down syndrome community.”

Ken Ross Vice-chair said, “We feel very privileged to have been part of this ground-breaking process as part of the national Down Syndrome Policy Group. The education minister Gillian Keegan, and the Down Syndrome Act sponsor Sir Liam Fox have been unwavering in their commitment to ensure that the correct building blocks have been put in place which will enable people with Down syndrome to be more meaning fully included in all aspects of life.”