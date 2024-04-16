Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today (April 16), parents and guardians will be getting confirmation on what primary school their child will be attending from September - but with a number of schools in Hampshire being oversubscribed there will be parents that do not get their first choice.

If your child does not get their first choice school, you will be notified via the council – either Portsmouth City Council or Hampshire County Council depending where you live – and if parents are unhappy with the outcomes, they will have the opportunity to appeal the decision. An appeal would have to go through the admission authority, which would either be the council or the school depending on whether the school is an academy or not.

Parents will be finding out what primary schools their children have gotten into today.

If you decide to appeal the decision, parents must be able to provide strong evidence surrounding why their child should be able to attend the school and it can be a long process, with some appeal hearings taking up to three months to take place.

Alternatively, if parents are disappointed with the outcome of their child’s secondary school, they can also request to be placed on a waiting list for that school which would mean that if a space became available, they might be considered.