Hampshire police issues warning to people amid rise in social media scammers
HAMPSHIRE Constabulary is warning people about the dangers of social media scammers.
Hampshire Constabulary are warning residents in the area to be wary of scammers online as impersonation is one of the most common tactics that fraudsters turn to.
The force is warning people to be cautious when accepting friend requests from people you already have on your friends list as scammers tend to try and gain people’s trust before taking advantage of them.
In order to be vigilant, the constabulary is encouraging people to be aware of adverts or messages that ask for money, avoid being tempted by easy ways to make money, never give your bank details out, do not be pressured into acting quickly and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
If you think you have been a victim of this type of scam, report to Action Fraud online or call 0300 123 2040 and if you have given money over to someone, call 101 straight away.