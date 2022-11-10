Hampshire Constabulary are warning residents in the area to be wary of scammers online as impersonation is one of the most common tactics that fraudsters turn to.

The force is warning people to be cautious when accepting friend requests from people you already have on your friends list as scammers tend to try and gain people’s trust before taking advantage of them.

In order to be vigilant, the constabulary is encouraging people to be aware of adverts or messages that ask for money, avoid being tempted by easy ways to make money, never give your bank details out, do not be pressured into acting quickly and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.