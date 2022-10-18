Digital marketers are warning Amazon customers to beware of a new text message scam.

Customers have received texts, supposedly from Amazon, asking them to follow a link to secure their accounts after an attempted log in. However once they log in, the scammers are able to steal their personal information. READ MORE:

Carl Hewitt, CEO of Hewitt Matthews, a Portsmouth digital marketing agency based, said: ‘These messages were not sent by Amazon. Report suspected scams to the company so that Amazon can protect your account and refer these texts to the authorities. Check out Amazon's help pages to find additional information on how to identify scams and report them.’One of the texts reads: ‘Amazon: We detected a login into your account from a new device on 27/09/2022 at 15:10:08 UTC. If this wasn’t you, you can terminate that session via.’Another says: ‘From Amazon - A new login has been attempted from IP address: 82.966.81.27 (Ipswich).If this was NOT you, secure your account immediately.’