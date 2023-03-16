Pictured: (left to right) Representatives from the charity Pets for Therapy with dogs Mia and Jett; Mrs Wendy Mitchell, Acting Headteacher at Newtown and Deputy Lieutenant, Bella Birdwood, representing HM King Charles III. Picture credit: Newtown C of E Primary School

Newtown C of E Primary School has received a silver standard of the School Mental Health Award which is delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, following their wellbeing provisions for children.

On March 10 the school held a mental health celebration day where students could take part in a number of activities and they were also invited to a celebratory lunch.

In the afternoon, they welcomed Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire who presented the school with the award at a special collective worship assembly.

The school has secured a Pets for Therapy dog to visit the school every week in the future, and the afternoon saw the launch of this scheme by welcoming dogs Mia and Jett to the school, with their handlers to meet the children and staff for the first time.

Wendy Mitchell, acting headteacher and senior mental health leader said: ‘I am extremely proud to be able to lead Newtown C of E Primary School to achieve this award which recognises the important work that the school have undertaken for many years in supporting children, families and staff with their mental health and wellbeing, drawing on local organisations and agencies.’

The Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools aims to support schools in taking positive steps to ensure that pupils have access to the facilities they need in order to maintain good mental health and overall wellbeing.

Currently over 1,000 schools nationally have signed up to take part in the award and the Gosport school has worked with the mental health support team within the area to build up a relationship.

They have also included mental health within their school improvement plan and they have been working on this for the past few years.