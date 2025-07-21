A headteacher, who has ‘profoundly shaped the lives of thousands of children’ is retiring after more than 30 years in the industry.

Karen Geddes started her teaching career 37 years ago, but after three decades at Court Lane Infant Academy, Cosham, she is packing up school to retire.

Headteacher Karen Geddes of Court Lane Infant Academy in Cosham, is retiring after 37 years in teaching. Pictured is: Headteacher Karen Geddes with some of the children across the school. Picture: Sarah Standing (170725-9970) | Sarah Standing

During her time, the headteacher said she has witnessed a number of changes - From the school being rebuilt to becoming part of the Chichester Academy Trust and then overcoming Covid.

Karen said: “It’s a mix of emotions really, I’m going to be incredibly sad to leave the school community, the parents, the children and the staff but obviously I’m really looking forward to whatever the next chapter in my life may bring as I start my retirement.”

In 2021, Karen took on the role of headteacher at the infant school and she said she has ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ every minute of it and the most recent Ofsted ‘really reflected what’ she had been working on.

“She has been a central figure in the life of the school for many years.

“My own children were taught by her 25 years ago and recently I have had the privilege of being on the Local Governing Board with her.

“Her love for education and wanting the best for every single child will continue to inspire us all.”

Karen said that, not only is she excited she no longer has to be up at 6.30am every morning, but she is also looking forward to finding things she enjoys after an ‘all consuming’ career.

Lucy Wilson-Woodham, deputy headteacher at Court Lane Infant Academy, said: “Karen has worked at Court Lane Infant School for thirty years. In that time she has made a remarkable contribution to pupils, staff and families in our community.

“She has always encouraged pupils and staff to be the best that they can be. We have admiration and gratitude for everything that she has done.

“The Court Lane community will miss her presence. We wish her a long, happy and fulfilling retirement. When we think of Karen we will remember how she has taught all of us to Reach for The Stars.”