A teenager, who has sat a GCSE’s two years early, has secured a top grade in French.

Marie has been celebrating her incredible succes with older students this morning (August 22) after discovering that her hard work has paid off. The 14-year-old girl has achieved a grade 9 in GCSE French after taking the exam early at the Portsmouth Grammar School.

The teen, from Southsea – whose mother is French, said that she has had to work extremely hard and despite being abe to speak French, the writing element has been much harder to master.

She said: “I’m really happy, I’m proud of my result because I put a lot of work into it. I put a lot of effort into the writing as the reading and speaking came more naturally to me.”

Marie has achieved a grade 9 in French after taking the subject two years early. Picture date: Thursday August 22, 2024. Photo credit should read: PA Wire | PA Wire

Marie’s wonderful success story is one of many at the Portsmouth Grammar School with a large number of students securing top grades.

Sawsene Belaiche, 16, from Portsmouth, achieved 10 grade 9s and an A in additional maths and hopes eventually to go to Cambridge University to study chemical engineering after her A-levels.

She said: “I’m really happy, I worked really hard for it and it paid off, I couldn’t be happier.”

She added: “I always strive to do the best I can.”