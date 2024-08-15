Thousands of college and sixth form students have been waiting for months to find out how well they performed in exams they sat in May and June – and today is the day. Students at The Portsmouth Grammar School flocked to the site this morning (August 15) as they eagerly opened the envelopes containing their results. This year, the school has had the ‘highest percentage of A* grades awarded to our pupils since A Levels were reformed in 2015’ with a fifth of students bagging an A*. Mr David Wickes, head of The Portsmouth Grammar School, said: “These grades have been achieved in a wide range of subjects including the Sciences, the Arts, Languages and Humanities. This is alongside the strong achievements of our pupils in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) earlier this year. This is only achieved through our focus of providing our pupils with opportunities to grow, individualised support, and their impressive commitment to their subjects. I am proud of them all and that they have achieved.”

All six of the school’s Oxbridge pupils achieved the grades they needed to go on to colleges at Oxford and Cambridge to study their chosen subjects which includes medicine, engineering, mathematics, veterinary science, biology and computer science and biology.Edward is going on to read economics and management at Oxford. He said: “It has been a bit of a whirlwind, but I am really pleased with my results today. The main memory I’ll take from PGS are the friends I’ve made and how supportive everyone has been to help me achieve what I wanted to.”

Mr Wickes added: “It is a delight to see the success of pupils who joined our community in the Sixth Form.

“Our aim is to help them transition quickly into their new surroundings and then provide ongoing guidance, support and inspiration as they continue their journey with us. Seeing what they have achieved not only today but throughout their time with us as well as the universities to which they are headed is simply fantastic.”

Here are 12 pictures of students collecting their A-level results at The Portsmouth Grammar School:

