An independent school has announced it will be closing after 30 years of ‘joy, kindness and unforgettable memories.’

Kingscourt School, located in Waterlooville, has confirmed it will permanently close its doors following a consultation period amid a declining birth rate and demand.

The school, which is part of the Cognita Group, and holds an excellent ISI (Independent Schools Inspectorate), entered a consultation period in June with a ‘Friends of Kingscourt’ group being set up in opposition of the proposed closure.

A spokesperson for Cognita previously said: “No one ever wants to be in a position of considering the closure of a school. We have taken great care in assessing the viability of Kingscourt, which sadly has seen not only a decline in local birth rates and demand for school places, but also a fall in the forecast for pupil roll in the coming academic year, despite the excellent academic provision.”

Kingscourt School took to social media on Thursday, August 21, saying: “After 30 incredible years, it is with heavy hearts we announce the closure of Kingscourt School. This school has been more than a place of learning, it has been a family community filled with joy, kindness, and unforgettable memories.

“We are so proud to have shaped the lives of so many wonderful students and to have walked alongside them as part of their stories.To every child, parent, teacher, and friend who made Kingscourt what it was, thank you. Your support, trust, and love over the years have meant everything to us.

“Though our doors may close, the spirit of Kingscourt lives on in the hearts of all who were part of it. Our legacy will always be found in the laughter we shared, the lessons we taught, and the lives we helped shape.”

The Cognita Group has been contacted for a comment.