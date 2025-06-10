An indepent school with ‘excellent academic provision’ is facing closure this year due to the birth rate decline and a decrease in the number of pupils expected to enroll in the coming academic year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent school, which is part of the Cognita school group, currently holds an excellent ISI (Independent Schools Inspectorate) rating following its inspection in 2023 and admits children between two and 11-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consultation is currently underway regarding the possible closure of an independent school. | Google

A Cognita spokesperson said the decision to enter a consulation process has not been taken lightly and the team have been working with the senior leadership at Kingscourt to engage with parents to provide advice on alternative arrangements if the school does close.

A spokesperson for Cognita said: “No one ever wants to be in a position of considering the closure of a school. We have taken great care in assessing the viability of Kingscourt, which sadly has seen not only a decline in local birth rates and demand for school places, but also a fall in the forecast for pupil roll in the coming academic year, despite the excellent academic provision.

“We are consulting with staff on next steps, and in the meantime, we are supporting our pupils, families and staff as best we can.”

Following the news of the possible closure of the school, parents have quickly rallied to try and protect the future of the school and their children’s education by establishing a ‘Friends of Kingscourt’ group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a matter of weeks, the group has provided updates on its website explaining it has spoken with Cognita to assess the financial viability of the school, explored the possible sale of Kingscourt and launched a feasibility study.

The Friends of Kingscourt website says: “What began as shock and disappointment over the planned closure of Kingscourt School has transformed into something much more powerful: an empassioned but not sentimental movement to explore, and wherever possible, secure the future of our school led by its parents, staff, and friends.

“From day one, our community has shown what it means to stand up for something we believe in. We’ve rallied, we’ve organised, and we’ve started to lay the foundations for what we hope will be a new chapter for Kingscourt. Not just as a school, but as a place built by and for the families it serves.

“We know this road won’t be easy—but we also know we’re not walking it alone. Together, we’re not just trying to save a school. We’re building something even stronger: a future shaped by the very people who care most about it.”

There will be more updates regarding Kingscourt School in due course.