Live Well Southsea in St Vincent Road celebrates a year of offering well being coaching
Based in St Vincent Road, Live Well Southsea first opened its doors in September 2022 with the aim to offer the local community a range of well-being services including life coaching, men’s support groups, yoga and breath work, meditation classes, connection circles and more.
Live Well was formed by Grace Nicole and Simon Ridgewell who met in 2018 whilst volunteering on a farm in Thailand. The couple spent their time exploring Eastern medicines and new cultural experiences and they wanted to bring what they learnt to Southsea.
In 2020 they landed in Portsmouth, which is where Simon is originally from, and they began their private practices intending to share the positives from their time abroad.
Live Well’s mission is to provide support for mental, emotional and physical well-being and the couple help people navigate stress and anxiety, increase confidence and self-trust.
Grace said: “I’m honoured to be celebrating our first year of being part of the Southsea community and providing a wealth of services supporting well-being and wholesome living.”
She is a qualified yoga teacher, RTT practitioner and retreat host and Simon is a qualified NLP Life Coach.
Simon said: “It’s been a really rewarding experience to facilitate discussion groups and create a safe space for people to share their thoughts, feelings and concerns. Having a support network is invaluable.”