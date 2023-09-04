Live Well was formed by Grace Nicole and Simon Ridgewell who met in 2018 whilst volunteering on a farm in Thailand. The couple spent their time exploring Eastern medicines and new cultural experiences and they wanted to bring what they learnt to Southsea.

Live Well Southsea has turned one and celebrations are under way. Pictured: Owners, Grace and Simon.

In 2020 they landed in Portsmouth, which is where Simon is originally from, and they began their private practices intending to share the positives from their time abroad.

Grace said: “I’m honoured to be celebrating our first year of being part of the Southsea community and providing a wealth of services supporting well-being and wholesome living.”

She is a qualified yoga teacher, RTT practitioner and retreat host and Simon is a qualified NLP Life Coach.

