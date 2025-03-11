A primary school has a ‘strong, inclusive ethos is at’ its heart, an Ofsted has found.

Medina Primary School, located in Medina Road, Cosham, has received a positive Ofsted report following its inspection which took place on January 14 and 15.

The report showed that the school has received a good or outstanding rating for all of the inspection criteria including the quality of education and the personal development.

Medina Primary School in Medina Road, Cosham, has received a positive outcome in their recent Ofsted. Pictured is: Headteacher Amanda McGarvey with some of the children at Medina Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (060325-2783) | Sarah Standing

The Ofsted said: “A strong, inclusive ethos is at the heart of this school. It is committed to serving and welcoming all pupils and their families. The care given to pupils by staff means that pupils love coming to school.

The report explained how the school has gone through a ‘preiod of transition’ due to ‘many changes to teaching and leadership roles’. The school has ‘take decisive action’ to improve the curriculum and pupils are now achieving well.

The inspection said that the school quickly identify individual needs of students and adaptations are made to lessons for children with special educational needs so they achieve well.

The inspection added: “Staff think carefully about how to make every day successful for every pupil. As a result, pupils now achieve well and much better than they did.

“As soon as children enter Reception, the school prioritises phonics teaching. This means pupils at the earliest stages of reading get the effective support that they need. Teachers regularly assess how well pupils have learned the sounds taught.”

The inspection has outlined that ‘the school has not fully established systems of checking how successfully pupils remember key knowledge.’ The Ofsted said the school ‘should ensure that there are robust systems in place across the subjects so pupils’ misconceptions can be identified and addressed effectively.’

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.