A junior school on Hayling Island has recently been described as a ‘welcoming community’.

Mengham Junior School, located in Palmerston Road, Hayling Island, has received good feedback in three out of four of the inspection areas following an Ofsted visit.

The inspection took place on October 15 and 16 of this year and it found that the school is working at a good level in the following categories: Behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management. The report outlined that the quality of education requires improvement.

The inspection report said: “Pupils are well cared for at school. They know that staff are ambitious for them, although they do not yet achieve as well as they could. Pupils are taught about keeping safe, how to behave well and who to talk to in school if they have worries or concerns.

“They are confident that they will receive personalised help through the school’s well-structured pastoral support.

“This inclusive school is highly ambitious for all pupils. Changes in leadership and staffing have meant that some of the school’s plans have not yet had the intended impact.”

The report outlined how there are some gaps in knowledge because the ‘curriculum in some subjects is not consistently taught well enough’. The school has recognised this and they are in the process of strengthening how well pupils achieve across the curriculum.

The inspection added: “Helping pupils develop a love of reading is a priority across the school. The school’s library contains a wide range of texts for pupils at all stages of reading.

“Those who need additional help in learning to read benefit from a range of individual and group interventions. The school is rightly continuing to strengthen the teaching of reading to help all pupils to become confident and fluent readers.“

The school knows the importance of good behaviour and the staff have high expectations from its pupils. The new leadership team has a secure understanding of the ‘steps necessary to improve the school’s quality of education.’

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe at the school.