An infant school has been described as a place where pupils are ‘eager to learn’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspection found that the school demonstrates ‘the values of resilience, respect, selfregulation and independence.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bidbury Infant School in Bedhampton, has been given a good Ofsted following its recent inspection. Pictured is: (middle) Acting headteacher Julia Quehan with some of the infant school children.Picture: Sarah Standing (281124-6584) | Sarah Standing

The report said: “The school has taken decisive action to improve the curriculum. There is a clear ambition for all pupils, including for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Planning across all subjects now identifies the important knowledge pupils need to know and remember.

“Staff display strong subject knowledge. This helps them to explain and model ideas well to pupils. The key vocabulary discussed with pupils in lessons helps them to understand more about what is being taught.”

Bidbury Infant School in Bedhampton, has been given a good Ofsted following its recent inspection. Pictured is: Arman (7) and Eden (5).Picture: Sarah Standing (281124-6622) | Sarah Standing

The inspection outlined that in most subjects, teachers check how well pupils are understanding content and they address mistakes or misunderstandings. Pupils get off to a strong start in reception and staff ‘use questioning well to deepen children’s thinking about what they are doing.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The school quickly identifies pupils’ individual needs. Adaptations in lessons for pupils with SEND are precise in reading, writing and mathematics. This means pupils with SEND achieve well in these subjects.

“However, in some wider curriculum subjects where the Inspection report: Bidbury Infant School 15 and 16 October 2024 3 curriculum is new, adaptations are not as sharply focused. Therefore, pupils with SEND achieve less well in these subjects. “

The school makes reading a priority and staff celebrate books throughout the years to ensure that pupils understand complex texts. Story time is a ‘treasured’ part of the day and adults make sure that the dedicated reading time brings texts to life, making it enjoyable for pupils.

The inspection also found that personal development is also a priority and ‘thoughtfully considered activities’ helps develop the difference between right and wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report added: “Staff are positive about the school and the journey of improvement. Effective support ensures staff conduct their roles effectively.

“A strong culture of sharing and helping each other permeates the school. As a result, changes have a positive impact on pupils.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.