Hayling College is ‘committed’ to make necessary improvements to support its students following the most recent Ofsted inspection.

The college, which is located in Church Road, has received a ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted following an inspection which took place on September 24 and 25, 2024.

The inspection outlined that pupils have ‘warm relationships’ with staff members and they feel safe during their time in school. The college has recently made changes to its curriculum meaning pupils are now receiving a greater depth of knowledge.

The report said: “Some pupils have not had the benefit of the new curriculum, still under development in some subjects. Therefore, many have significant gaps in their learning.

“Teachers routinely check for gaps but are not always effective in addressing them. Teaching in some lessons moves on before pupils sufficiently understand. This means that pupils are not well prepared for future learning.

“Opportunities for pupils to verbalise thinking and apply what they know are not as well developed. This means pupils struggle to commit learning to long-term memory.”

A spokesperson for Hayling College said: “We accept and acknowledge the report’s findings that we should continue our focus on teaching and learning, the support we offer to pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, and on improving behaviour.

“Supported by the local authority, we remain committed to our improvement journey to benefit all our pupils and are exceptionally proud of their achievements.

Despite areas for improvement, the inspection also highlighted that the college is ‘an inclusive school where all are welcome’ and pupils treat each other with kindness.

The Ofsted found that the college offers a number of cubs and trips which are well attended and ‘the school takes careful steps to make sure disadvantaged pupils benefit fully from this offer.’

The report added: ”A well-developed careers curriculum helps pupils make informed decisions about their future. Work experience and regular encounters with employers and further education raise pupils’ aspirations.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.

A spokesperson for Hayling College added: “We were pleased to note the many positive findings in our recent Ofsted report, including the strengths in our curriculum, our focus on improving behaviour and attitudes, and the many opportunities available to support pupils’ personal development.

“Inspectors noted our extensive work to raise standards and aspirations, and that progress is already being made including in attendance and behaviour.”