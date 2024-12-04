Over £11k raised by Portsmouth High School pupils for The Lily Foundation

Charity week at Portsmouth High School (GDST) culminated in a two night fashion show. Over £11k has so far been raised for The Lily Foundation - a charity helping to improve the lives of patients and families affected by mitochondrial disease.

Entirely masterminded by the sixth form, the annual fundraising week has been a highlight of the school year for over 30 years. Events, involving both pupils and staff, includied a fancy dress parade, a lip sync battle, a talent show, quizzes and games and the renowned annual netball match between the High School and boys from Portsmouth Grammar School, which culminated in the finale of the Fashion Show running across the last two evenings.

Head Girl, Katie, explained: ‘This year we are supporting The Lily Foundation, a charity helping to improve the lives of patients and families affected by mitochondrial disease. This is a genetic condition that affects the function of the mitochondria inside our cells. Mitochondria produce 90% of the energy in our bodies so if you have a mitochondrial disease your cells aren’t able to produce enough energy which can lead to organ malfunction. It affects, most commonly, babies and young children.

Millie Hunter, an alumna of Portsmouth High School from the Class of 2013, suffered the tragic loss of her son Otto from mitochondrial disease.

Sixth Form perform in the Fashion Show

‘I am so honoured that Portsmouth High School has chosen The Lily Foundation as their chosen charity, in memory of my beautiful son Otto,’ she said. ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting their work. You’re all amazing, and I’ve never felt more proud to be a PHS girl.’