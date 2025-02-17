Plans for new £7.5m SEND school at Omega Centre set for huge funding boost

Plans to transform Portsmouth’s Omega Centre into a new special school for children with severe, complex special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) could receive an additional £2.8m in funding.

The proposed expansion is part of Portsmouth City Council’s latest budget plans, which will be reviewed this month. If approved, the total investment in the project would reach £7.5m, allowing for a 25 per cent increase in capacity.

Originally built as a school, the Omega Centre is set to return to its original use, with the latest funding boost enabling it to provide 76 places for secondary and post-16 students with SEND in Portsmouth.

Like many areas across the country, Portsmouth has seen a significant rise in demand for specialist school places. This funding aims to ensure local schools can meet pupils’ needs with appropriate facilities and support.

The Omega Centre in Omega Street Somers Town

Council leader Cllr Steve Pitt said: “These proposals continue our ongoing investment in Portsmouth schools to ensure we can give the city’s children the best education possible. There is a growing number of children in the city with special educational needs, and it’s vital we give them the environment they need to thrive.

“So I’m very pleased we’ve been able to allocate funding specifically for creating those places in the city.”

The budget proposals also include over £1.5m for essential maintenance across Portsmouth schools, ensuring facilities remain fit for purpose.

These proposals form part of the council’s capital budget, which funds major one-off projects and statutory improvements. Capital funding cannot be used to finance the ongoing delivery of council services.

The budget plans will be reviewed at the full council meeting on 25 February for final approval.