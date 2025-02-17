Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Delight has been expressed at news a brand new bus route to Ocean Retail Park is being launched in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new route 19 will connect bus passengers between Anchorage Park and Leigh Park, stopping at the Airport Industrial Estate, Admiral Lord Nelson School and Ocean Retail Park every hour between Monday and Saturday.

The popular retail park has been largely cut off from public transport with the nearest buses dropping off passengers in Copnor Road and the nearest railway station in Norway Road, Hilsea. There have been long-running calls for a service to be running for the area as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ocean Retail Park | Ocean Retail Park

On top of this, the popular route 18 will be enhanced, extending to Clarence Pier and running every 20 minutes between Monday and Saturday, and every 30 minutes on Sunday, offering a more frequent service for passengers to QA Hospital and improve connections to Hovertravel. It replaces the route 21 service between Anchorage Park and Leigh Park which will cease.

Service 20 will now also have new evening and Sunday journeys and Services 21 and 23 has had its timetable adjusted to avoid congestion which will ensure a more punctual service, Stagecoach said, with the existing 23 split into new routes 22 and 23.

The changes are part of a new timetable announced by Stagecoach coming into effect from April 6 with funding used from the city council’s Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan being used to make improvements in the city. However some passengers in the Havant area have been told that the changes to the timetable mean they will have to use other amended services.

Cllr Peter Candlish, the city council’s cabinet member for transport, said: "We're excited to further enhance Portsmouth’s bus network, making it easier and more efficient to get around the city. These changes, part of our broader plan to improve travel for all, are based on feedback from our residents and will improve transport for commuters and visitors alike. We’re committed to delivering services that meet the needs of our community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Vince, business development manager for Stagecoach added: “We're proud to partner with Portsmouth City Council to enhance bus services across Portsmouth. Through joint investment, we're improving reliability, expanding services, and strengthening key connections to QA Hospital, Ocean Retail Park and the Isle of Wight—making travel more convenient and accessible for our communities.”

Stagecoach South, Service 18 bus

Full timetable changes:

18: Southsea, Fratton, Hilsea, QA Hospital and Paulsgrove

Increased frequency to every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime, with Sunday services remaining every 30 minutes.

Buses will start from Clarence Pier in Southsea, improving Isle of Wight connectivity via HoverTravel.

Will no longer stop at The Circle or Palmerston Road South but will stop at St Jude’s Church for Southsea Shops.

19: Leigh Park, Farlington, Burrfields and Portsmouth City Centre

New hourly service running Monday to Saturday daytime.

Connects Leigh Park through Farlington, the Airport Industrial Estate, and Ocean Park into Portsmouth.

Timed to meet school hours at Admiral Lord Nelson School and one bus in each direction will call at Portsmouth College (replacing Service 621).

Replaces Service 21 between Anchorage Park and Leigh Park.

No Sunday service available.

In Leigh Park, buses will run a loop from Point 7 roundabout via Middle Park Way, The Swallow, Dunsbury Way, Park Parade and Purbrook Way back to point 7.

20: Havant Bus Station, West Leigh, Purbrook, QA Hospital, Hilsea, city centre and The Hard

Increased frequency to every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime.

New early morning buses to improve access to QA Hospital.

Evening and Sunday buses introduced for the first time, running every 30 minutes.

Will no longer stop at Havant Asda (alternative transport available on Service 39).

21: Anchorage Park, Copnor to Portsmouth Hard - will no longer run via Havant, Bedhampton or Farlington

Runs every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 20 minutes on Sundays.

Now operates between Portsmouth and Anchorage Park only to improve reliability and avoid congestion delays on Eastern Road.

Customers travelling to and from Farlington, Bedhampton, and Leigh Park should use the new Service 19.

Customers travelling to and from West Leigh will need to use the new-look Service 20.

22: Warren Park to Havant

Replaces service 23 between Warren Park & Havant.

Runs every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

Customers travelling from Leigh Park to Drayton, Cosham, and Portsmouth will need to transfer to Service 23 in Havant or use the more frequent and direct service from Leigh Park to Portsmouth on Service 20.

Changes will enhance afternoon peak punctuality, ensuring buses will run to Leigh Park, by avoiding congestion delays in Portsmouth.

Late evening and overnight buses will run through from Service 23 without requiring a transfer.

23: Havant, Cosham, Portsmouth and Southsea

Now starts and finishes in Havant to improve reliability in response to increasing traffic congestion.

Runs every 10 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

Late evening and overnight buses will connect seamlessly to Service 22 at Havant without requiring a transfer.

There will be no changes to Services 12, 13/14, 25, 27, 30/31, 37, 39, or 700.

For further details on these changes and how they may affect your journey, visit www.stagecoachbus.com/Portsmouth2025.