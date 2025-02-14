In Pictures: Ground ready for resurfacing at Hilsea Lido as pictures show wonderful progress

Hilsea Lido is starting to take shape as considerable progress is being made.

The outdoor pool originally opened its doors back in 1935 by Portsmouth City Council but its condition significantly deteriorated over the years, making it unsafe to use.

Following multiple consultations, a multi-million pound project was launched last year to completely restore the pool to its former glory. The pool, which will open in the summer, will feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

The Portsmouth City Council has provided an update on what the team have been getting up to over the last few weeks.

The council update said: “In the plant room, the designs for the shuttering are being finalised, and soon the walls will be ready for the concrete pour.

“Once the room is stable, the steel bars across the top will be removed. The ground around the edge of the pool is ready for surfacing, as soon a large tent will be erected over the pool to protect it from the elements while they move on to the next stage. The floor needs to be completely solid to support the structure.”

The team are finalising the shutter designs before concreting the walls of the plant room.

