Victory Primary School put into lockdown after keys were mistaken for a gun
The police were called at 9am this morning (September 19), with reports that a man had been seen with a possible firearm near Victory School in Portsmouth.
Parents were contacted by the school to inform them about the situation and that the school had been placed on a temporary lockdown while the police investigated. This was after a school child raised concerns to a teacher when they spotted someone holding a suspicious item on their way to school.
Teachers acted decisively and got all children into classrooms quickly and safely and called the police who then approached the person. They then confirmed they were holding a large set of keys, not a firearm, and there was no threat to the public.
Officers have remained in the area and they have been liaising with the school - Please speak with a uniformed officer if you have any concerns.
The local Beat Bobby and PCSO’s have confirmed that they will also be in the vicinity today in Allaway Avenue outside the school for a beat surgery between 2pm and 3.30pm, should people have any questions or want to speak with them.