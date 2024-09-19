Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A set of keys have caused mayem at a primary school after they were mistaken for a ‘possible firearm’ this morning.

Parents were contacted by the school to inform them about the situation and that the school had been placed on a temporary lockdown while the police investigated. This was after a school child raised concerns to a teacher when they spotted someone holding a suspicious item on their way to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teachers acted decisively and got all children into classrooms quickly and safely and called the police who then approached the person. They then confirmed they were holding a large set of keys, not a firearm, and there was no threat to the public.

The Victory Primary School

The local Beat Bobby and PCSO’s have confirmed that they will also be in the vicinity today in Allaway Avenue outside the school for a beat surgery between 2pm and 3.30pm, should people have any questions or want to speak with them.