Portsmouth and Hampshire oversubscribed schools: What happens if you do not get your first-choice secondary school?
If your child does not manage to get into their first choice secondary school, here is what will happen.
On March 1, thousands of parents across the country will be finding out if their children secured a place at their first-choice secondary school –but if you are told that your child did not make it into their preferred school, here is what you can do.
Councils will be informing parents about their applications on Wednesday, which is known as National Offer Day, and the majority of youngsters in Year 6 will be receiving good news, but the chances of getting your preferred school can depend on where you live.
What can you do?
If your child does not get their first choice school, you will be notified via the council – either Portsmouth City Council or Hampshire County Council depending where you live – and if parents are unhappy with the outcomes, they will have the opportunity to appeal the decision.
An appeal would have to go through the admission authority, which would either be the council or the school depending on whether the school is an academy or not.
If you decide to appeal the decision, parents must be able to provide strong evidence surrounding why their child should be able to attend the school and it can be a long process, with some appeal hearings taking up to three months to take place.
Alternatively, if parents are disappointed with the outcome of their child’s secondary school, they can also request to be placed on a waiting list for that school which would mean that if a space became available, they might be considered.