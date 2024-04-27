Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth Primary SCITT, located in Stamshaw Junior School, has been recognised as an outstanding school-centred initial teacher training programme. This teacher training programme is for primary school years and the inspection took place between January 29 and February 1, 2024.

The inspection found that: “Leaders draw out individual talents and enable each trainee to develop their unique teacher persona. Leaders’ devotion to each trainee’s well-being is remarkable. Trainees are resilient, accomplished and exceptionally well prepared for a demanding career in teaching. The SCITT’s superb reputation locally is well deserved.

“Headteachers vouch for the high calibre of trainees and seize every opportunity to appoint them in their schools. Most former trainees remain in teaching, and many become school leaders.”

The Ofsted also found that ‘trainees develop a confident presence and quickly learn’.

Emma Cornish, SCITT Lead for the provider, said: “Portsmouth Primary SCITT are delighted to share that their recent Ofsted Inspection report has been published. They are proud to be recognised as 'outstanding' in all areas. The ITT (Initial Teacher Training) Inspection process is rigorous and intense, with the Outstanding judgement being an exacting grade. The entire team took great pride in sharing their work and demonstrating their combined strengths to the inspectors, who rightfully commented on the united purpose to drive education forward – for Portsmouth and beyond.”

