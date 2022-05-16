Portsmouth pupils have the chance to meet author and Blue Peter star Konnie Huq at a special event

The TV star will attend a Reading Sparks event at Portsmouth Central Library on May 26, with students from Arundel Court, Ark Ayrton and St John's primary schools invited.

Children will have the opportunity to get their books signed by Konnie and will learn more about Konnie’s Cookie! Book series, which follows a girl’s adventures into science, accessible reads featuring sketches and comic books with hands-on activities for children.

Karen Napier, chief executive officer of The Reading Agency – that organises the Reading Sparks events – said: ‘Our brilliant Reading Sparks programme is demonstrating the role that reading can play in sparking a passion for science in young people. We are delighted that Konnie Huq is supporting the project and spreading the joy of reading and science to local children in Portsmouth.

‘As we continue our Covid recovery, it’s vital that we continue to support learning and aspiration across the country, and we're thrilled to be working with Konnie to make that happen.’

Patricia Garrett, from the Portsmouth Library Service, added: ‘Portsmouth Library Service is thrilled to be involved in the Reading Sparks project and excited to welcome Konnie Huq to Portsmouth to inspire the children in our city.’