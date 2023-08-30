The inspection found that the staff do not always met the needs of the children with care and an example of this is that the staff check children’s nappies from behind and they do not state that they are going to do so. The report said that it does “not promote children's dignity or meet their need for privacy.”

The report said: “Managers do not ensure that all policies and procedures are effective in keeping children safe from potential harm. This includes responding appropriately to child welfare concerns and supporting children to keep themselves safe during their play. The breaches to the safeguarding and welfare requirements compromise children's safety.

Sweethearts Preschool has received an inadequate Ofsted rating in its most recent report.

“Staff do not meet children's care needs with sensitivity. For example, staff approach children from behind to check their nappies. Staff do not communicate

before doing so, nor do they consider the presence of other children. This does not promote children's dignity or meet their need for privacy.”

The report added: “Managers do not have a secure understanding of what constitutes good-quality teaching. They fail to identify potential areas for development when observing staff practice.

"Children do not have access to a curriculum that is ambitious, well sequenced and meets their individual learning needs. This is because staff focus too heavily on following children's interests, rather than incorporating what children need to learn next.”

The inspection found that the safe guarding measures are not effective and that leaders do not always have the best understanding of how to keep children safe.