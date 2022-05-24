Schools in the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust (GFM) were shortlisted in the Best Use of Technology and Community Engagement Initiative of the Year categories at the TES awards – the only state schools in Hampshire to be nominated in any category.

Gomer Junior School and Rowner Junior School were selected in the technology category after impressing judges with their STEM themed curriculum linked to skills shortage.

Pupils have been working with a Lego trainer to engage students with engineering and teach them coding, design and building skills.

Georgina Mulhall.

Executive headteacher Georgina Mulhall, who led on the Best Use of Technology submission, said: ‘We love tech and it has a sound place across the curriculum.

GFM is also up for an award in recognition of the work it is doing to support the community post-Covid.

The recovery plan for students and families has included access to mental health support services, food parcels and summer schools.

Stuart Parker-Tyreman.

Executive headteacher Stuart Tyreman, who led on the Community Engagement submission, said: ‘We are hugely proud of our efforts at the GFM to coordinate a locally driven strategy to enable our young people to engage in activities to support their recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

‘Being recognised for this award is tribute to all the hard work and effort of the colleagues and teams involved, they truly deserve this.’