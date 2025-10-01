Significant improvements have been made at a primary school which has been described as an ambitious setting with “strong and caring” relationships.

Copnor Primary School, in Portsmouth, has spent the past few years developing its curriculum and early years teaching following its previous ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted rating.

As a result, the school has leaped up the ranks, securing a stellar report, which was published on September 18 amid a two-day inspection on July 8 and 9 of this year.

Copnor Primary School

The report outlined that “behaviour is excellent” across the school and students benefit from a “rich” experiences that promote development and help them discover their passions.

The Ofsted inspection said: “Since the previous inspection, the school has made significant improvements to its curriculum. It is now ambitious and well sequenced. All subjects have a strong foundation in the early years. Here, children develop both positive social and emotional skills alongside their learning.

“Teachers receive clear guidance to support their delivery of the curriculum. They present information in engaging ways that help pupils understand new ideas.

“Regular checks on learning allow teachers to identify gaps and adapt teaching accordingly. Pupils revisit key content often, which helps them secure important knowledge and develop their skills.”

The phonics programme has been prioritised and it is now “well established” and taught well, with teachers consistently checking the progress being made amongst students.

As a result, the number of pupils passing the phonics screening check has increased dramatically, further demonstrating the dedication of staff and leaders alike.

The report also outlined that the school provides a wide range of materials and texts so students can develop their reading skills.

The report added: “Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well supported. Staff identify needs accurately and ensure effective provision. The school works with external agencies where needed, helping pupils access learning and participate fully in school life.

“Leaders have successfully addressed the areas for improvement identified at the previous inspection. They have also strengthened other aspects of the school’s work.

“This shows their ambition for all pupils to be well prepared for their next steps, both in learning and more broadly. Governors share this ambition.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.