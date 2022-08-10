The Prince’s Trust Team programme has helped 2,000 unemployed young people aged 16-25 who aren’t in education during its 20 years.
It has been run successfully by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) - with it now reaching islanders after the fusion with the Isle of Wight in April 2021.
Courses have been run from and supported by eight fire stations including Gosport and Waterlooville.
During this time young people and staff have helped raise much needed funds to support local community projects and transformed community spaces.
Chief fire officer, Neil Odin, said: ‘I’m very proud we have been able to deliver the programme for two decades. This is an incredible achievement, not just for the young people we’ve supported, but also for all my colleagues who’ve made this possible.’