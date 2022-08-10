Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prince’s Trust Team programme has helped 2,000 unemployed young people aged 16-25 who aren’t in education during its 20 years.

It has been run successfully by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) - with it now reaching islanders after the fusion with the Isle of Wight in April 2021.

The county's fire service has helped 2,000 young people through the Prince’s Trust Team programme. Pic Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Courses have been run from and supported by eight fire stations including Gosport and Waterlooville.

During this time young people and staff have helped raise much needed funds to support local community projects and transformed community spaces.