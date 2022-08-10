Programme to boost confidence and skills in young people celebrating two decades of courses by fire service

A PROGRAMME to boost confidence and skills in young people is celebrating after the county’s fire service has been running courses for two decades.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 3:57 pm

The Prince’s Trust Team programme has helped 2,000 unemployed young people aged 16-25 who aren’t in education during its 20 years.

It has been run successfully by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) - with it now reaching islanders after the fusion with the Isle of Wight in April 2021.

The county's fire service has helped 2,000 young people through the Prince’s Trust Team programme. Pic Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Courses have been run from and supported by eight fire stations including Gosport and Waterlooville.

During this time young people and staff have helped raise much needed funds to support local community projects and transformed community spaces.

Chief fire officer, Neil Odin, said: ‘I’m very proud we have been able to deliver the programme for two decades. This is an incredible achievement, not just for the young people we’ve supported, but also for all my colleagues who’ve made this possible.’

