Proposals revealed for brand new three storey building to replace current campus at Springfield School

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 13:19 BST
A brand new three storey building could replace the current campus at Springfield School.

Proposals have been released for a new purpose built, 1,200 pupil place facility to replace the current Springfield School campus located in Central Road, Drayton.

The plans are part of the Department for Education School Rebuilding Programme and following pre-application discussions with planning officers, the development team are hosting an information event.

An event is being held at Springfield School, Drayton, to discuss proposals for a new campus which will see the rebuild of the existing school.placeholder image
An event is being held at Springfield School, Drayton, to discuss proposals for a new campus which will see the rebuild of the existing school. | Google

The event, which will take place on February 12 at the school, will give members of the public the opportunity to discuss the plans and provide feedback.

The event poster said: “The proposed building has been designed with education in mind, creating a safe space for all pupils, with high-quality facilities to enhance curriculum delivery.

“The development team has now arranged for a public information event to take place.

“This will allow local residents to learn more and provide feedback on the emerging proposals.”

The planning application is expected to be submitted in March 2025.

Once the planning application has been submitted to the Portsmouth City Council, residents will have the chance to submit a formal response.

For more information about the Springfield School proposal event, click here.

