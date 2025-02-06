A leisure centre is ‘delighted’ to have been granted planning permission for new padel tennis courts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport Leisure Centre has announced it has been granted planning permission for the construction of four covered flood-lit padel tennis courts.

The introduction of padel courts at Gosport Leisure Centre will provide a new and exciting opportunity for local residents to learn and participate in the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Leisure Centre has been granted planning permission for the construction of four covered flood-lit padel tennis courts at the site. | Gosport Leisure Centre

Padel tennis is a racket sport played on an enclosed court about a third of the size of a tennis court and is open to groups of mixed ages and abilities.

Danny Churcher, contract manager for Test Valley, Gosport & Dorset at Places Leisure, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded planning permission for four brand-new padel courts at Gosport Leisure Centre at such an exciting time for this growing sport.

“Padel tennis is known for its inclusive nature and low barrier to entry, making it an ideal sport to introduce to the community. By offering high quality facilities in a central location, we hope this will make padel tennis more accessible and engage a broader range of participants.”

The centre, which is operated by Leisure Places, is expecting to welcome thousands of people once the new courts are open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places Leisure is working in conjunction with the Lawn Tennis Association to deliver the project. The construction of the four courts is expected to begin in Spring 2025.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, Leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: "We are thrilled to support the development of new padel tennis courts at Gosport Leisure Centre.

“This exciting project not only enhances the sporting infrastructure in our community, but also offers a fantastic opportunity for residents of all ages and abilities to get active and enjoy a rapidly growing sport.

“We are committed to ensuring that Gosport has accessible, inclusive, and high-quality leisure facilities for our residents, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this new addition."