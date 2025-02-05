There is a new promise that the Havant Ticket Reservoir pipeline will use the latest tunnelling technology to reduce the impact on residents and neighbourhoods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Water has submitted a revised planning application to build the 5.3km of twin pipeline which will draw out and fill Havant Thicket Reservoir with springwater.

Plans show a dual pipeline between Bedhampton Springs and Havant Thicket Reservoir using a combination of traditional ‘open-cut’ and new microtunneling technology to bore the tunnels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Microtunnelling, shown in this picture, should help cut disruption faced by locals during the Havant Thicket Reservoir construction | LDRS

Since the original permission was granted in 2021, consultants Ward and Burke have devised a new route and will use new micro-tunneling technology. Both will lessen the impact of construction on local communities and minimise the impact on the local environment, said Portsmouth Water.

This planning application, submitted to Havant Borough Council, also seeks permission for a new plant at Bedhampton Pumping Station, with changes to two Bedhampton operational buildings and permanent diversion of footpath 34.

Outline planning for an underground cross-connection chamber and above-ground kiosk at the reservoir site with vehicular accesses for maintenance is the second part of this planning application reference APP/24/00405.

The route map for the new twin pipeline for taking springwater to and from Havant Thicket Reservoir and Bedhampton Springs | LDRS

Microtunnelling is an automated, remotely controlled process that bores a tunnel hole and then pushes the pipes through it. Some 10,600m of pipeline will be installed using a combination of open-cut and microtunnelling techniques. There will be nine shafts sites that allow the tunnels to go to different depths as required to lay the pipeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Water said using microtunneling minimises road and footpath closures and disruption. It will reduce the amount of extracted waste materials from underground, soil and rock that need to be removed and dealt with and it allows the tunnels to go under rivers and rail lines.

Portsmouth Water has given two reasons to lay and use a dual pipeline for this project, estimated to take three years. First, by having two pipes it means maintenance work can be carried out on one, while the other carries water.

The construction work is beginning following two years of preparation work on the site | Portsmouth

The second reason is to allow Southern Water’s plans to pump recycled, treated wastewater into the reservoir, if they are approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report in the planning documents from consultants Atkins Realis said that £100million could be saved by Southern Water customers if a pipeline allowing for the Southern Water recycling project is laid at the same time.

The impact on the environment and disruption to residents will again be efficient as the work for the project is done once not twice.

Southern Water said the plans will help future-proof the south of England from drought. The controversial project will be decided upon later this year.

The results of the public consultation on Hampshire water transfer and water recycling project have just been published and are available as a downloadable document.

Havant Borough Council planning chiefs will decide on planning application reference APP/24/00405 this month for work to start in April, said Portsmouth Water.