Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Described as an ambitious and warm place, a school in Havant has been recognised with a good Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prospect School was inspected by Ofsted on September 24 and 25 and the school has received a good result in each category. The school provides day education for young boys with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Following the inspection, Ofsted outlined that the school has high expectations and the relationships between adults and pupils are ‘extremely positive.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospect School has been described as ambitious with a 'broad and balanced curriculum that reflects its high expectations.' | Google

The Ofsted said: “Each pupil receives a warm welcome when they arrive. Staff prioritise pupils’ welfare and their feelings. It allows them to adjust the curriculum to meet pupils’ needs. This helps them to be ready to learn.

“The school is ambitious. It has a broad and balanced curriculum that reflects its high expectations. Relationships between adults and pupils are extremely positive and help the school be calm and orderly. “

There is a focus on reading and staff ‘use sensible strategies’ to ensure that pupils struggling receive the correct support. The school has implemented a love for reading and the entire school takes part in the ‘drop everything and read’ time.

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe. The school ensures that the students are prepared for challenges they may face when they leave school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report added: “The school identifies pupils’ additional needs well. Staff adhere to the school’s agreed strategies to help pupils manage their behaviour effectively. Learning is rarely disturbed as a result. The school analyses data on behaviour meticulously.”

The inspection found that some improvements could be made at the school including the continuation of its curriculum to ensure that it is implemented successfully. The report added that the school could thoughtfully implement school trips and activities.