Reading takes centre stage at Newtown C of E Primary School as author Johnny Pearce officially opens new library space
Staff and students at Newtown C of E Primary School, in Queen's Road, have celebrated the launch of a new library with a special ceremony last week.
After fundraising for the past year, and getting the children’s input on the design, the library was installed over the summer holidays and sits prominently in the centre of the school.
On Friday, September 12, Johnny Pearce, the author of the children’s book ‘The Curse of the Maya’ officially opened the new library in a ceremony, which saw the author talk about his passion for storytelling with the children.
Emma Howlett, headteacher at Newtown C of E Primary School, said:"We are absolutely thrilled to unveil our new library. It represents our deep belief in the power of reading to transform lives, spark creativity, and open doors to new worlds.
“It’s a wonderful space where our children can foster a love of reading. We pride ourselves on being a reading school - over the last academic year, we have been fundraising to raise funds to install our new library and that fundraising will continue this year.
“The children were involved in the design process to share what they want from their new library, and then over the summer work took place to ensure our new library was ready for them.
“We hope this space will become a treasured part of school life for every child here at Newtown."
Equipped with welcoming reading areas, colourful displays, and a wide range of books to suit all ages and interests, the library will be a central hub for imagination, discovery, and independent learning.
The library also features learning pods which gives children the option to immerse themselves into reading and learning, as well as providing spaces for 1-2-1 support.