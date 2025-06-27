Multiple petitions have been created after a secondary school cancelled a Pride performance following criticism from an MP who labelled it ‘morally reprehensible’.

Fareham Academy, located in St Anne's Grove, originally planned to welcome a local drag artist, Lucy, to the school today (Friday, June 27) as part of its Pride month celebrations.

But after coming under fire by Suella Braverman MP who criticised the school for the performance, labelling it ‘morally reprehensible’, the academy has now cancelled the drag act.

A secondary school has cancelled a drag act as part of its Pride month celebrations after Suella Braverman MP branded it 'morally reprehensible'. Pictured: Lucy | Lucy Caboosi

The MP took to social media this week, writing on X: “Following a constructive conversation with the headmaster of Fareham Academy, I’m very pleased to report back that he has decided to withdraw the invitation to the Drag Artist this Friday.

“The Drag Act will therefore no longer perform at Fareham Academy.

“There are many ways in which schools can support LGB students but facilitating a sexualised, demeaning and offensive form of adult entertainment on its premises - and funded by the taxpayer- is not appropriate.”

Lucy, who performed at the academy last year as part of the Pride celebrations, said she is ‘dissapointed’ that the pupils are going to miss out.

She said: “I wasn’t particularly upset, I was more disappointed for the kids because there was such a great response last year.

“Last year, I went there, sang some Disney songs and some Lady Gaga and just talked to the pupils but I talked about things that are appropriate to them and nothing beyond that.

“It is all about priding yourself as a person regardless of what that is and Pride isn’t just a queer event and I think the world would be a much happier place if everyone had more pride in themselves.”

Following the cancellation of the drag act, hundreds of students have rallied together to create multiple petitions in opposition of the academy’s decision.

Fareham Academy

A Change.org petition, created on June 23, has said the performance is part of ‘a positive event designed to raise awareness, educate, and support LGBTQ+ students’.

The petition said: “Fareham Academy rightly described their Pride event as ‘a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and raise awareness and show support for the LGBTQ+ community.’

“Suella Braverman’s attack on this inclusive effort represents a disgraceful misuse of political power to push personal prejudice over acceptance and education.”

It has already received over 300 signatures and a paper petition, which was created by Kerry Warwick’s daughter, managed to secure over 200 signatures.

Kerry, whose 15-year-old attends Fareham Academy, said: “To start with, this particular drag act performed at the school’s Pride event last year and got a very good reaction from the pupils and staff alike.

“My daughter came home buzzing last year, they really loved it and felt it represented them and that the school was doing something positive to celebrate inclusivity and to me, that is what Pride month is all about.”

Kerry said that when the school announced Lucy’s return for Pride month, her daughter ‘was really looking to it as were her friends’ but after finding out it was cancelled ‘they were all so disappointed.’

Kerry added: “I just wonder if she has a problem with a pantomime, it is something that has been ingrained in British culture for centuries and children go to see pantomimes all the time.”

Lucy added: “The fact that these things are happening during Pride month when we should be celebrating is so sad and it shows the world we are living in where groups of minorities will be targeted.”

Fareham Academy has been contacted for a comment.