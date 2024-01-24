Recent data has revealed the results for SAT’s for 2022/2023. The data was released earlier this year and they demonstrate wether primary schools in the area are meeting the ‘expected standard’ for reading, writing and maths. The results of these standardised tests demonstrate the progress that each pupil has made from year 2 to year 6, and it also monitors the school. Nationally, 2023 saw an improvement in results with 73 per cent of students meeting the expected standard in maths – this is up from the year prior which was 71 per cent.