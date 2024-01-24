Schools in Hampshire: 37 SAT's results for schools in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Gosport and Havant

SAT’s are tests that students take at the end of their time at primary school in order to monitor the progress that has been made.

Recent data has revealed the results for SAT’s for 2022/2023. The data was released earlier this year and they demonstrate wether primary schools in the area are meeting the ‘expected standard’ for reading, writing and maths. The results of these standardised tests demonstrate the progress that each pupil has made from year 2 to year 6, and it also monitors the school. Nationally, 2023 saw an improvement in results with 73 per cent of students meeting the expected standard in maths – this is up from the year prior which was 71 per cent.

SEE ALSO: 35 Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Purbrook

The highest score that a pupil can receive in their reading and maths is 120 and, generally, any score of 100 or over means that a pupil is meeting the standard. The News has compiled some of the SAT’s results for primary schools across the area.

Here are 37 SAT’s results for schools in Hampshire:

Here are some of the SAT results for schools across Portsmouth.

St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School had 77 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 107 and in Maths 105.

Langstone Junior Academy had 69 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 105 and in maths it was 106.

Ark Dickens Primary Academy had 67 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 103 and in maths 105.

Ark Dickens Primary Academy had 67 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 103 and in maths 105.

