Elson Infant School, located in Elson Lane, Gosport, was inspected on March 19 and 20, 2024 and inspectors have found that it is a school where ‘pupils feel safe’ and ‘behave very well’. The inspection report outlined that the ‘school is ambitious for all pupils to learn well’ and the curriculum has been constructed so that pupils form a clear understanding of topics.

Reading is a high priority at the setting and high quality texts are sourced so that children can develop a love for different genres. Texts include fiction and poetry in order to ensure effective phonics teaching and books are well-matched to pupils based on their needs.

“Staff have a good understanding of what pupils know and can do. They intervene to ensure any gaps in understanding are addressed rapidly. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have precise targets.”

The inspection also found that the school supports the personal development of pupils and there is an appreciation for equalities and diversity across the setting. This demonstrates to the children that everyone should be included in activities.

Sarah Duffy, executive headteacher at Elson Infant School, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our recent Ofsted outcome and were thrilled that the work that we do for our children's personal development has been highlighted as a strength. We are proud of the work we do with not only our children, but families and our wider community also.

“We have worked really hard on our curriculum development over the last 3 years and were pleased that the hard work and dedication of our staff has been recognised.”

The report added: “Leaders have driven improvement at the school with determination. They carefully check how well the curriculum is taught and put in place training and support where needed to maintain high standards. Staff are proud to work at the school. They appreciate the way in which leaders support them and consider their workload.”