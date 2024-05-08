Schools in Hampshire: Elson Infant School in Gosport described as 'highly inclusive' following inspection
Elson Infant School, located in Elson Lane, Gosport, was inspected on March 19 and 20, 2024 and inspectors have found that it is a school where ‘pupils feel safe’ and ‘behave very well’. The inspection report outlined that the ‘school is ambitious for all pupils to learn well’ and the curriculum has been constructed so that pupils form a clear understanding of topics.
Reading is a high priority at the setting and high quality texts are sourced so that children can develop a love for different genres. Texts include fiction and poetry in order to ensure effective phonics teaching and books are well-matched to pupils based on their needs.
The report said: “The curriculum is taught well by expert staff. The activities that pupils complete are carefully selected. In early years, the purposeful nature of planned activities helps children to secure new learning. Lessons are resourced with high-quality materials.
“Staff have a good understanding of what pupils know and can do. They intervene to ensure any gaps in understanding are addressed rapidly. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have precise targets.”
The inspection also found that the school supports the personal development of pupils and there is an appreciation for equalities and diversity across the setting. This demonstrates to the children that everyone should be included in activities.
Sarah Duffy, executive headteacher at Elson Infant School, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our recent Ofsted outcome and were thrilled that the work that we do for our children's personal development has been highlighted as a strength. We are proud of the work we do with not only our children, but families and our wider community also.
“We have worked really hard on our curriculum development over the last 3 years and were pleased that the hard work and dedication of our staff has been recognised.”
The report added: “Leaders have driven improvement at the school with determination. They carefully check how well the curriculum is taught and put in place training and support where needed to maintain high standards. Staff are proud to work at the school. They appreciate the way in which leaders support them and consider their workload.”
The inspection outlined that in order for the school to become an outstanding setting there needs to be some improvement in a small number of subjects. The report said that ‘leaders have not yet precisely identified and sequenced the detailed knowledge that they want pupils to learn. This means that teachers do not always know exactly what knowledge and skills need to be taught and in what order.” The safeguarding measures are effective at the school and there is a culture of keeping children safe. To read the Ofsted, click here.
