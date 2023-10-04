Leaders and staff members at a number of schools have been working extremely hard to try and make improvements after receiving ‘requires improvement’ ratings.
The body reviews education settings from early learning environments all the way up to college, and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.
Schools that receive a ‘requires improvement’ rating are also monitored by the body to ensure that action is taken to see positive results.
Here are 14 schools that are working hard to improve its Ofsted rating from ‘requires improvement’ to good:
Leaders in a number of schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire are working hard to make improvements. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. The Henry Cort Community College, Fareham
The Henry Cort Community College has received a 'requires improvement' Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which was published on September 26.
The report said: "Leaders have high expectations for pupils at Henry Cort. They are committed to improving behaviour and standards in the school - The school has experienced significant challenges in recruiting staff in recent years. This has impacted on the capacity for school improvement. Governors and senior leaders have a keen desire to improve outcomes and pupils’ experiences now that the school is more fully staffed." Photo: Google
3. Orchard Lea Infant School, Fareham
Orchard Lea Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating in its most recent Ofsted report which was published on September 14. The report said: "This is a kind and welcoming school. Adults know every pupil and care for them well. Pupils feel safe. They know adults will help and support them. "The school has experienced a number of staffing challenges this year. The acting executive headteacher has acted quickly to address key issues. However, there is still work to do to ensure that pupils benefit from a good-quality education." Photo: Google
4. Riders Infant School, Havant
Riders Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection which was published on August 2, 2023.
The report said: "‘Riders’ is at the heart of this community. The actions taken by leaders since the last inspection have had a positive impact on pupils’ experiences. "Leaders have overhauled the school curriculum. Since the last inspection they have worked hard to identify the specific knowledge that pupils should learn - The delivery of many subjects is inconsistent. Leaders are still developing the way in which the curriculum is taught." Photo: Google