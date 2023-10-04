News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: These 14 schools working hard following 'requires improvement' Ofsted rating

Leaders and staff members at a number of schools have been working extremely hard to try and make improvements after receiving ‘requires improvement’ ratings.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.

The body reviews education settings from early learning environments all the way up to college, and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.

An education setting can be presented with one of four Ofsted ratings including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. If a school receives a rating of inadequate, it will be monitored closely by the government body to ensure that improvements are made and all of the monitoring visits should also be published.

Schools that receive a ‘requires improvement’ rating are also monitored by the body to ensure that action is taken to see positive results.

To view an Ofsted report, click here.

Here are 14 schools that are working hard to improve its Ofsted rating from ‘requires improvement’ to good:

Leaders in a number of schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire are working hard to make improvements.

1. Schools

Leaders in a number of schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire are working hard to make improvements.

The Henry Cort Community College has received a 'requires improvement' Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which was published on September 26. The report said: "Leaders have high expectations for pupils at Henry Cort. They are committed to improving behaviour and standards in the school - The school has experienced significant challenges in recruiting staff in recent years. This has impacted on the capacity for school improvement. Governors and senior leaders have a keen desire to improve outcomes and pupils’ experiences now that the school is more fully staffed."

2. The Henry Cort Community College, Fareham

The Henry Cort Community College has received a 'requires improvement' Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which was published on September 26. The report said: "Leaders have high expectations for pupils at Henry Cort. They are committed to improving behaviour and standards in the school - The school has experienced significant challenges in recruiting staff in recent years. This has impacted on the capacity for school improvement. Governors and senior leaders have a keen desire to improve outcomes and pupils' experiences now that the school is more fully staffed."

Orchard Lea Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating in its most recent Ofsted report which was published on September 14. The report said: "This is a kind and welcoming school. Adults know every pupil and care for them well. Pupils feel safe. They know adults will help and support them. "The school has experienced a number of staffing challenges this year. The acting executive headteacher has acted quickly to address key issues. However, there is still work to do to ensure that pupils benefit from a good-quality education."

3. Orchard Lea Infant School, Fareham

Orchard Lea Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating in its most recent Ofsted report which was published on September 14. The report said: "This is a kind and welcoming school. Adults know every pupil and care for them well. Pupils feel safe. They know adults will help and support them. "The school has experienced a number of staffing challenges this year. The acting executive headteacher has acted quickly to address key issues. However, there is still work to do to ensure that pupils benefit from a good-quality education."

Riders Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection which was published on August 2, 2023. The report said: "‘Riders’ is at the heart of this community. The actions taken by leaders since the last inspection have had a positive impact on pupils’ experiences. "Leaders have overhauled the school curriculum. Since the last inspection they have worked hard to identify the specific knowledge that pupils should learn - The delivery of many subjects is inconsistent. Leaders are still developing the way in which the curriculum is taught."

4. Riders Infant School, Havant

Riders Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection which was published on August 2, 2023. The report said: "'Riders' is at the heart of this community. The actions taken by leaders since the last inspection have had a positive impact on pupils' experiences. "Leaders have overhauled the school curriculum. Since the last inspection they have worked hard to identify the specific knowledge that pupils should learn - The delivery of many subjects is inconsistent. Leaders are still developing the way in which the curriculum is taught."

