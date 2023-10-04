4 . Riders Infant School, Havant

Riders Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection which was published on August 2, 2023. The report said: "‘Riders’ is at the heart of this community. The actions taken by leaders since the last inspection have had a positive impact on pupils’ experiences. "Leaders have overhauled the school curriculum. Since the last inspection they have worked hard to identify the specific knowledge that pupils should learn - The delivery of many subjects is inconsistent. Leaders are still developing the way in which the curriculum is taught." Photo: Google