Solent Academies Trust has announced it will be welcoming a second new special school to its family of schools.

Following a successful bid to the Department for Education, the Trust will manage the new Special School, which will open in Whiteley in Summer 2027. The special school is intended to provide accommodation for up to 125 children aged four to 19 with severe learning difficulties.

The Solent Academies Trust currently manages five special schools which offers specialist care for young people aged between two and 19 years old. The schools that are part of the trust include Redwood Park Academy and Mary Rose Academy. Sharon Burt, chief executive officer, said: “We are incredibly excited to have approval to lead the new special school for pupils with Severe Learning Difficulties (SLD). There is an increasingly high demand on specialist places locally and we want to continue our close working with families, schools, and local authorities in surrounding communities to ensure that children remain educated locally, with access to high quality specialist education. We have a wealth of expertise to bring to our new SLD provision.”

As part of Hampshire’s SEND Strategy for 2023-2027, the county council bid to the Department for Education for two new free special schools under this programme – one in Whiteley and one in Boorley Gardens. Land has already been secured for the Whiteley school.