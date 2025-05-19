The Portsmouth City Council is ‘incredibly proud’ after its children’s short stay home makes enormous progress by securing an outstanding Ofsted rating.

Beechside Short Break Services, located in Havant Road, Drayton, has been described as a setting where ‘children thrive’ following its recent inspection which took place between April 15 and 17.

An Ofsted report has said 'children thrive during their stay' at Beechside Short Break Services following an inspection which graded the service outstanding. Picture credit: Portsmouth City Council | PCC

The home, which is owned and managed by Portsmouth City Council, provides short-break service for up to six children with learning and/or physical disabilities.

The previous full Ofsted inspection, which took place in 2022, graded the service as ‘inadequate’ but after more than two years of ‘comprehensive improvements’, including a house renovation, Beechside has now secured an ‘outstanding’ rating.

“Staff ensure that children’s wishes and feelings are understood and acted on. This includes children who do not use speech to communicate. As a result, children make as many choices as possible regarding their care.”

The inspection outlined that children are ‘happy and excited’ when they stay at the home and they receive ‘nurturing’ care and support which helps them progress.

Councillor Nicholas Dorrington, cabinet member for children, families, and education, said: "This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Beechside staff and the wider council team.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition by Ofsted and remain dedicated to providing the best possible care for the children and young people we care for at Beechside children's home and their families."

The report highlighted that children ‘make remarkable progress’ ‘because of the high-quality care that they receive’ and there are a range of ‘well planned’ activities arranged.

The report added: “Children’s cultural needs are understood, and diversity is valued. For example, there are many different faiths and languages represented in bedtime storybooks.

“This inclusive approach helps to ensure that every child feels valued and extremely well supported during their stay. One child’s parent said that staff provide a home-from-home experience for their child.”

Staff receive a ‘wealth of information’ to help them maintain good physical and emotional health and as a result, the environment is ‘happy’.

Leaders have a ‘strategic oversight’ of the service and there is effective monitoring to ensure that the quality of care maintains high standards.