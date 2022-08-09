The funding is going to go towards the development of an interprofessional learning hub and will also furnish the health simulation facilities to improve the quality of learning.

The university has also been able to obtain medical manikins to further enhance the simulation alongside more IT and AV.

This comes as the MP is fully backing the funding as he hopes to manoeuvre it towards being a medical school.

Stephen Morgan MP Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Stephen Morgan, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, said: ‘Portsmouth has become a new healthcare hell for patients. It is one of the worst affected areas by the wider national fall in GPs, with just 40 per 100,000 people.

‘This welcome investment for our university is exactly the sort of thing we need to help revitalise our city and overcome the challenges our NHS faces.’

The funding will also enhance specialised software to enable filming and observation, interactive online classrooms, anatomage tables and a range of enhanced simulation activities.

The money is also hoped to increase the number of people on healthcare courses by 15 percent over the next three years and develop new ideas that will meet the needs of students.