Around 300 youngsters from Holbrook Primary School, St John's CofE Primary School and Bedenham Primary School heard stories from Amanda Kane Smith.

Organised by Whiteley shopping centre, the storytelling events were part of the Young Readers Programme, an award-winning initiative sponsored by Whiteley’s co-owner British Land and run-in partnership with the National Literacy Trust programme, which launched in Fareham.

Pupils were also able to take home a book of their choice.

Children from Bedenham Primary School taking part in a story telling session with Amanda Kane-Smith in Gosport. Picture: Tony Kershaw

Jonathan Douglas CBE, chief executive of the trust, said: ‘Reading for enjoyment is proven to support mental wellbeing, literacy skills, and future success.

‘Encouraging children to enjoy reading from a young age can have a measurable impact on the rest of their lives.

‘But the sad reality is that six per cent of children across the country don’t have their own book to read at home, and many don’t find reading enjoyable.

Children from Bedenham Primary School with their new books. Picture: Tony Kershaw

‘Through the Young Readers Programme and the support of British Land, we are able to help so many more children have fun whilst reading outside the classroom, give them access to inspiring books and access to many benefits that they may otherwise be missing out on.’

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘Supporting local children and their families is so important to us and the Young Readers Programme is an integral part of this.

‘We look forward to this brilliant initiative every year and have loved seeing children from across our community enjoy their storytelling sessions.’