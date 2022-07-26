Young readers in Hampshire encouraged to get involved in Summer Reading Challenge

The Summer Reading Challenge 2022 has launched with this year’s theme, ‘Gadgeteers’, aimed at helping young readers learn about science and innovation.

Readers aged 11-14 can take part by paying a visit to their local library in Hampshire.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for recreation, heritage and rural affairs, councillor Russell Oppenheimer, said: ‘The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to capture the imagination of children across the school holidays.

Young readers taking part in the Summer Reading Challenge.

‘All types of reading counts towards the challenge including books read to children at bedtime, audiobooks played on a journey, or the fun of comics.

‘Library staff and volunteers are on hand at our libraries across the county to help children to start their reading mission.

‘This year’s theme of science and innovation is being brought to life through our partnership with Winchester Science Centre.’