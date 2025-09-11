Newlands Primary Academy, in Waterlooville, officially opened on Thursday, September 4 following a major £11.4m building project, which started last year.

Once full, the school, which is part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, will accommodate 315 children and will have specialist resource provision for eight pupils with special education needs.

Jennifer Thornton, headteacher at Newlands Primary Academy, said: “I couldn’t be sure who were the more excited, staff, parents or pupils, as the Butterfly class awaited pupils arriving in their new school uniform, providing an environment for pupils to engage and have fun whilst learning.”

Jennese Alozie, CEO of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “Through collective endeavour and collaboration, we will build a vibrant inclusive community that transforms life chances, ensuring every young person and adult thrives.”

The school is currently open to reception with its next intake being next year.

Take a look inside the newly opened school:

. Newlands Primary Academy, Waterlooville Part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, Newlands Primary Academy in Marrelsmoor Avenue, Waterlooville, opened it's doors this month. Picture: Sarah Standing (110925-4300) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

