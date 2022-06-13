Teach Portsmouth Awards 2022 saw teachers, learning support assistants, school teams and head teachers honoured for their support for young people during the last academic year.

Hosted by Shaparak Khorsandi, an award-winning comedian and broadcaster, about 100 educators came to Portsmouth Guildhall with winners announced in 10 categories including Unsung Hero, People’s Choice, Innovation in Teaching and Outstanding Contribution.

Pictured is: Winner - Outstanding contribution - Katie Holness - Admiral Lord Nelson School with Cllr Suzy Horton on behalf of Kier.

This year, two new categories were introduced, Teaching Assistant of the Year and New Teacher of the Year to shine a light on those who don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

Councillor Suzy Horton, deputy leader and cabinet member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council introduced the awards.

She said: ‘The last two academic years have been very challenging for staff in schools and colleges across the city due to Covid-19. However, a global pandemic has not stopped innovation in the classroom or staff going above and beyond to support children and young people.

‘The Teach Portsmouth Awards is an opportunity to recognise teaching excellence, reward best practice and showcase staff who have helped families in unique ways.’

The latest category addition to this year’s celebration saw Deborah De Caen from Admiral Lord Nelson School win the accolade of Teaching Assistant of the Year for her dedication to supporting children with special educational needs.

The award recognises a teaching assistant who has gone above and beyond to support children and young people in the classroom.

Deborah has dedicated more than 20 years of her career to supporting young people. In the last five years she has worked ‘tirelessly’ to support young down syndrome students to make them a part of school life.

On receiving the accolade, Deborah said she was ‘absolutely over the moon’.

She said: ‘It’s been so rewarding. Working with special needs children, its trying to get them to be independent but they need quite a but of support in learning and socialising. its finding them buddies and friends. Its trying to give them much more independence, taking them on trips, getting them to order meals on their own when we take them out on trips.

‘It’s been wonderful. When you’re working on something with a student doing something they find hard and all of a sudden they can do it being able to see their faces light up it just amazing.’

Another staff member from Admiral Lord Nelson school honoured for his inspirational work for the New Teacher of the Year award was Lukasz Plaza, who joined the school in 2020.

During the pandemic, Lukasz completed a Google qualification to build his own skills and in turn the department’s website. He also used his own experience to help early career teachers organise themselves through professional learning sessions and coaching.

Mr Plaza also became a postgraduate certificate in education mentor committing to the development of his colleagues practise.

Among other winners were learning support assistant Dee Ient from Cumberland Infant School and teaching assistant from Beacon View Primary, Rebekah Egerton who were joint winners of the People’s Choice Award sponsored by The News which was presented by the editor Mark Waldron.

Rebekah was awarded for her work supporting children with difficulties.

Dee won the award for her efforts in supporting children who are partially sighted over the past 15 years.

On receiving the award, she said she was ‘delighted’.

She said: ‘It's a lovely thing that the family can join in with as well because they're rooting for me at home. It's just a really lovely thing to hear everybody else's stories as well.’

Other winners were Chiara Fraser, Liv Fox and Sam Devoil from The Portsmouth Academy for the Innovation in Teaching Award.

The trio built a reading revolution at the school with a ‘push’ on e-learning.

Speaking on the accolade, Liv Fox said: ‘We made a big push on e-platform whilst they were learning from home.

‘I wasn't in the role that I am at that time but coming back from that, I do it more in a personal way so I really know the students. I was support staff before so I knew the students and I knew what they liked, what they were interested in and I try and do a tailored approach of finding and listening to what they want. They really appreciate being heard in that way.’

Sam added: ‘It's not just acknowledging us as people who are potentially pushing this forward, it's acknowledging that literacy does count because reading is access to the world.’

Music teacher Chris Ricketts from Priory School was awarded the Creativity Award which celebrates new approaches or adapted teaching methods that go beyond the teaching curriculum, while Pete Dudley from Trafalgar School was awarded for setting up an LGBTQ+ club for students in the Inclusion and Diversity Award.

Pete was ‘instrumental’ in supporting inclusion within the school’s community and has worked with many external agencies and partners to develop best practise in this area, confidently supporting LGBTQ+ students.

The curriculum team at Ark Ayrton Primary Academy were also recognised for the ceremony’s Community and Collaboration Award for their efforts organising a ‘Kindness Week’ with a focus on the local community.

This year’s Unsung Hero Award was awarded to ‘master of all trades’ cleaner Stacey Patrick from Art Dickens Primary Academy.

Over the past 18 months, Stacey has been a cook, one to one support assistant, a playground buddy reader and an extra member of staff for trips which fall beyond her main role as school cleaner.

Katie Holness, deputy head teacher of Admiral Lord Nelson School, won the Outstanding Contribution Award.

Katie is an established member of the inclusion support panel, offering high support to her peers with strong links with all of their partner primary schools, priding herself on meeting the needs of every child and their family in the school.

