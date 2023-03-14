This week, teachers nationally will be taking a stand and walking out of their classroom for two days in the hope that the government will agree to increase their pay and the level of resources that schools have access to.

Charlotte Lawrence, joint branch secretary of Portsmouth National Education Union, said: ‘No Portsmouth teacher wants to take strike action, but the strength of feeling is all too clear. Enough is enough.

Teachers on strike at Ark Charter Academy, Portsmouth on Thursday, March 2 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Despite months to come to the table with concrete proposals on pay and funding, Gillian Keegan has done nothing to resolve our dispute, most recently refusing the education unions’ offer to enter into conciliatory talks with ACAS last week.’

Members of the Portsmouth NEU met with Stephen Morgan, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South and Shadow Schools Minister, to convey how stretched schools are becoming and the knock on effect for the students.

Some examples of this included a primary school budget that is so tight that there are no new pencils for the children until the end of the year, a secondary school where classes have had no specialist English teacher for the entire year and the loss of teaching assistants throughout.

The teachers union hopes that not only will the pay increase keep existing professionals in the industry, but that it will also make the job more attractive for students training at university.

Charlotte added: ‘A fully funded, above inflation pay rise would ensure children are taught by those who specialise in the subject they are delivering, and stop the brain drain which leads to pupils seeing a revolving door of teachers over the course of a year.’