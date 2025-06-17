The 26 top schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas for behavioural excellence as rated by Ofsted in 2025

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 08:12 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 08:13 BST

Discover the top schools for behavioural excellence in 2025 so far.

Portsmouth is home to some incredible schools, with Ofsted conducting inspections at dozens of them - but which are the best behavioural excellence?

Schools are graded against a number of criteria - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Take a look at 26 of the best schools, within 10 miles of Portsmouth, which have been graded good or outstanding for behaviour and attitudes in their Ofsted inspection:

Newtown CofE Primary School in Queen's Road, Gosport, was rated good for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on June 10. Pictured is: Headteacher Emma Howlett with just some of the children from the school. Picture: Sarah Standing (120625-4496)

1. Newtown C of E Primary School

Newtown CofE Primary School in Queen's Road, Gosport, was rated good for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on June 10. Pictured is: Headteacher Emma Howlett with just some of the children from the school. Picture: Sarah Standing (120625-4496) | Sarah Standing

Redwood Park Academy, Portsmouth, was rated outstanding for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on June 9.

2. Redwood Park Academy, Portsmouth

Redwood Park Academy, Portsmouth, was rated outstanding for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on June 9. | Google Photo: Google Maps

Ark Dickens Primary Academy was rated good for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on May 22.

3. Ark Dickens Primary Academy

Ark Dickens Primary Academy was rated good for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on May 22. | Ark Dickens Primary Academy

St Peter's Catholic Primary School was rated good for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on May 21. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016)

4. St Peter's Catholic Primary School

St Peter's Catholic Primary School was rated good for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on May 21. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016) | Sarah Standing

