Schools are graded against a number of criteria - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
1. Newtown C of E Primary School
Newtown CofE Primary School in Queen's Road, Gosport, was rated good for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on June 10.
Pictured is: Headteacher Emma Howlett with just some of the children from the school.
Picture: Sarah Standing (120625-4496) | Sarah Standing
2. Redwood Park Academy, Portsmouth
Redwood Park Academy, Portsmouth, was rated outstanding for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on June 9. | Google Photo: Google Maps
3. Ark Dickens Primary Academy
Ark Dickens Primary Academy was rated good for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on May 22. | Ark Dickens Primary Academy
4. St Peter's Catholic Primary School
St Peter's Catholic Primary School was rated good for behaviour and attitudes in the Ofsted report which was published on May 21.
Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville
Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016) | Sarah Standing