Newtown CofE Primary School described as 'inclusive' place where 'pupils develop a deep sense of belonging'
Newtown Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, located in Queen’s Road, has been praised for its ‘nurturing environment’ where pupils ‘develop a deep sense of belonging’ in its recent Ofsted.
The inspection, which took place on April 29 and 30 of this year, also found that the school celebrates diversity and there is a ‘strong culture of tolerance’.
The Ofsted said: “The school has a well-sequenced curriculum, which identifies the important information pupils need to know.
“The school has ensured that staff are alert to any pupils who need more help. Staff have a strong understanding of the needs of pupils and how best to support them. This means that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) learn well alongside their peers.”
The inspection highlighted that staff have a good understanding of the needs of the students which results in pupils with special educational needs accessing the appropriate support.
Emma Howlett, headteacher at Newtown CofE Primary School, said: “We are delighted as a school that Ofsted has recognised the hard work of the pupils, staff and wider community, in particular we were pleased that it highlighted how we are a welcoming and inclusive school that celebrates diversity. The key quote for us is that ‘everyone is welcome - that really symbolises what we are all about at the school.”
High-quality pastoral support is present at Newtown CofE Primary School and ‘staff have a strong awareness of the barriers that prevent some pupils from attending school regularly.’
The Ofsted added: “Warm relationships are developed from the early years. Children learn the routines of school life and are well supported to meet the school’s expectations for behaviour.”
Emma added: “It reflects our work in terms of providing a diverse curriculum that meets the needs of our pupils in our school.
“We are also really pleased that it has celebrates the fact that reading is our highest priority as we pride ourselves on being a reading school and provide various opportunities to encourage our children to discover a love for reading.
“It is vital to open the doors to reading so our pupils can access the other curriculum areas.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.
